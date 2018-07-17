BALTIMORE — Another Baltimore market has closed after a video surfaced showing two rats scampering through it.

News outlets report the Tuesday closure of Northeast Market comes after the Lexington Market was closed to combat a rodent infestation last week. The latter was reopened Saturday.

Baltimore Public Markets Corp. spokeswoman Stacey Pack says the company is working with the city’s health department to treat the Northeast Market and its other properties. She says the company also is working with a pest-control company to treat the spaces.

Baltimore Public Markets Corp. also operates the Avenue, Broadway, Cross Street and Hollins markets. The other markets aren’t expected to close. Pack says the company is implementing new protocols to combat the pests but declined to specify what’s being done.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

