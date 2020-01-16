These are the authors of some of Watson’s favorite books, which he has read during his incarceration.

“Reading changed me,” said Watson, who now works as a clerk in the prison library at Jessup Correctional Institution, “and when it did, it began to change other people’s perceptions of me.”

He hopes that a recent $100,000 grant from the Maryland State Library to purchase thousands of books for prison libraries will provide a similar morale boost for his fellow inmates.

Corrections department officials celebrated the donation in December by leading visitors on a tour of Jessup’s library, an unimposing, carpeted room with shelves that hold roughly 6,000 books. The only signs that this wasn’t a branch library were the barred windows and the customers’ gray prison garb.

An installment of the first batch of books purchased with the grant was on view for visitors. The titles were selected in response to inmate requests and included billionaire Warren Buffett’s “7 Secrets to Investing”; former basketball star Lamar Odom’s “Darkness to Light,” and “After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom” by paroled drug trafficker Alice Marie Johnson.

“A lot of the young guys are just lost,” said the 44-year-old Watson, who has been imprisoned since shortly after a September 2000 stickup in Wicomico County. “I tell them, ‘You see me reading and writing every day. Trust me — it can work. But you have to get serious.’ ”

The grant is a gift from the Maryland State Library, the state department providing support for Maryland’s book-lending institutions. The donation is estimated to fund about 5,000 books to be divided among the state’s 12 major prisons and four smaller satellite facilities.

The grant will fund a huge increase in reading material, as Maryland’s dozen largest correctional institutions are allocated about $1,000 each for book purchases annually, according to June Brittingham, who supervises Maryland’s prison libraries.

“One thousand dollars for leisure reading is not a lot,” she said. “This grant is the equivalent of getting eight years of books all at once. It will make a huge difference for these guys.”

The Jessup prison is located in a sprawling complex of detention centers and correctional institutes cordoned off with guard towers and swirls of barbed wire off Route 175.

The grant represents a renewed commitment to inmate learning by the state’s libraries, which traditionally supported prison book collections until funds dwindled in recent years, according to Maryland State Librarian Irene Padilla. She’s been looking for an opportunity to restore book acquisition funds for inmates ever since.

“Prisoners need books and they deserve to have them,” Padilla said.

Inmates already had restrictions on their ability to obtain books; they are limited to hardcover and paperback copies they can borrow from their institution’s library. Unlike most other Maryland residents, prisoners lack Internet access and can’t read books online. They can buy hardcover books through the mail, but the screening process is rigorous; in the past, books have been used as hiding places for contraband.

“It gets so cumbersome,” Brittingham said, “that no one wants to do it.”

Despite these limitations, Padilla said the prison has transformed a surprising number of inmates into avid readers.

Maryland has about 19,000 people behind bars, according to state officials. Prison libraries were visited by inmates 159,452 times last year, Brittingham said, and those men and women checked out 141,837 books. That’s an average of almost eight books a year per prisoner, compared with 9½ for Maryland residents. Circulation this year for prisons might have been even higher if staffing shortages hadn’t closed some prison libraries for all but two or three days each week.

Brittingham said the prison system provides incentives to encourage incarcerated men and women to participate in book discussion groups and other literacy-enhancing activities.

“A lot of our inmates weren’t readers before they came to prison,” she said. “Maybe they originally join a discussion group for some reason other than reading a book. But then they get hooked.”

Watson said it was Obama’s 2006 essay, “The Audacity of Hope” that transformed him into a serious reader. He quoted the 44th U.S. president from memory:

“Obama said, ‘This is not red America or white America or blue America. This is the United States of America.’ ”

Watson began checking out biographies of previous U.S. presidents from Lincoln to Truman.

Brittingham said titles purchased with the grant will be divided equally between fiction and nonfiction, adding that biographies feature heavily on inmate wish lists.

Another category in high demand: legal case studies and court decisions. Librarians fielded 52,452 legal reference questions last year, she said, an average of about three per inmate.

But another much-requested genre is less predictable.

“Urban novels are big,” she said. “Fantasy is big.”

Watson said inmates often gravitate to escapist fiction early in their incarcerations.

“Some people use drugs to take them away from wherever they’re trying to get out of,” he said. “But then they find that you can get just as lost in a book.”

Veterans of prison life, he said, are often attracted to inspirational and self-improvement titles that provide reason for hope. These can include biographies of sports stars such as Odom, who writes about defeating internal demons. And they include a slew of business books aimed at developing budding entrepreneurs.

Some inmates will get out of prison and return after committing another crime, but others will transition out permanently, Brittingham said.

“I run into some of our former inmates from time to time when I’m out in public,” Brittingham said. “I see them doing well in their communities and being successful on the outside. They’re always the same inmates who got involved with the library when they were institutionalized.”