Cloudy skies continue to bring rain to the Washington area as seen from the U.S. Capitol looking west, Friday, (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Sunday, a day wholly without rain, brought to an end a seven day stretch of rain and more rain, which set a record here, according to the National Weather Service.

The record was for the number of consecutive days not just with rain, but with a substantial amount of it. In precise numerical ter s it was for successive days with at least one quarter inch.

Obviously we have had days on which far more rain fell than on any day in that recent period. We have also had more consecutive days in which at least some rain fell.

But the record set on the days from May 13 through Saturday was based on a combination of the length of the period and the amount of rain that fell each day.

The record was reported Saturday night in a Twitter message from the local office of the National Weather Service. It was based on the readings made at Reagan National Airport, the official measuring station for the District.

A pedestrian is framed in the red doors of a fire station during a rain storm in Washington, Thursday, (J. David Ake/AP)

It said that Washington “has had at least 1/4” of #rain each of the last 7 days. This is the longest streak on record for the #DC area. “

According to the weather service, the previous record was five days. In six previous years Washington recorded at least a quarter inch of rain on five successive days. Those years were listed as 2011, 2009, 1975, 1950, 1942 and 1937.

Over the record-setting wet spell, the least rain that fell on any day was .41 inches at the airport, on May 15. The .41 inches exceeded the quarter inch standard by a comfortable .16 inches.

A tarp covered the field at Nationals Park on Wednesday, as another rainy day, in a long stretch of rainy days canceled the baseball game schedulled between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The most rain measured on any day in the period was 1.49 inches, which fell May 14.