Tourists cruise the Mall on Segway scooters at 14th Street NW looking toward the Capitol. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

If it felt crowded on the Mall or other tourist hotspots last year, that’s because it was: 21.9 million people from around the country visited the District in 2018 and spent $7.8 billion — both record numbers, the city’s official marketing organization said Tuesday.

Destination DC, a nonprofit funded by the city’s hotel occupancy tax, said the number of domestic visitors was an increase of 1.1 million over 2017. The amount they spent was up 4.3 percent from the previous year, the organization said.

The number of international tourists will drive the total number of visitors higher, but those figures will not be available until later this year.

Tourism in the District last year resulted in $851 million paid in taxes to the city and helped to support more than 76,000 jobs, according to Destination DC.

In a statement, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the growth “reflects the overall strength and success of Washington.”

“From sporting events to restaurants to music venues and museums, we have more to do and see in our city than ever before,” the mayor said.

Elliott L. Ferguson II, Destination DC’s president, said a number of factors contributed to the hallmark year, including the Capitals winning the Stanley Cup, the unveiling of the Obama portraits at the National Portrait Gallery and the first full year of business at the Wharf in Southwest.

Despite the record-breaking year, he said there is always room for more.

“We absorb it well,” Ferguson said. “We’re happy with these numbers. . . . We clearly can handle additional visitation.”

