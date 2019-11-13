Washington’s official low of 26, measured at Reagan National Airport, fell four degrees short of breaking a record set in 1911, but still was about 15 degrees below normal. It was colder in Washington on Wednesday than in Anchorage and parts of Greenland.

The early-season chill was a possible factor in water main breaks in the region. Hypothermia shelters opened in the District for those in need while residents across the Washington area struggled to keep warm.

Outside the Farragut North Metro station on Wednesday, 45-year-old Clyde Rogers lay huddled beneath a cardboard sign that read, “Hello I’m homeless … help me out with jacket please.”

Fearful of shelters after six years on the street, Rogers spent the night in McPherson Square beneath trash bags. He said the plan for Wednesday night was the same.

“It was hectic,” he said. “I got in corners to try to block that wind, but I found a spot where I can cut off the wind and just wrap myself up and stay warm. Now I’m out trying to get a coat, because I don’t have nothing but this little jacket.”

The cold was possibly a factor in at least two water-related problems Wednesday in the District.

DC Water crews worked to repair an eight-inch water main that broke in the unit block of K Street NE. On 16th Street in Northwest, a leaking water valve slowed traffic during the morning commute near Whittier Place, closing southbound lanes for hours.

Pamela Mooring, a spokeswoman for DC Water, said a crew determined that the broken valve was not “leaking as badly” by midafternoon and it was expected to be replaced Thursday. She said it wasn’t known whether the cold was a factor in each incident, but “this is the time of year we tend to get breaks with the temperature changes.”

The National Weather Service for the Washington area said in a Twitter message Wednesday that it is “very cold for this time of year, despite sunshine today.” The District activated a hypothermia alert and was offering transportation to shelters that opened as the mercury dropped.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang said midweek felt more like midwinter.

High temperatures stayed in the 30s Wednesday, the coldest day of the week. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise to the 40s, with 50s on Friday before plunging again over the weekend.

Parts of the region saw snow flurries earlier this week, although accumulation generally was restricted to the higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland.

Even in the bright noon sunshine Wednesday, food trucks and customers were scarce at Franklin Square, normally a lunchtime hot spot.

Vendor Alex Cho, who has operated food trucks since 2011, stood in his new District Bowl truck with a space heater running off the vehicle’s generator. No one was lining up to eat.

“Who wants to eat on a patio when it’s cold outside?” Cho said. “When it’s cold, everything takes a hit.”

While it wasn’t the best weather day to test out his new food concept — “from the fire, straight to your bowl,” as he put it — Cho said he saw the slowdown as temporary. When warmer weather returns, the customers will be back.

“It takes maybe a day or two — up to a week — for people to get adjusted to the cold,” he said. “The change of weather is so drastic. After that, it starts picking back up.”

The D.C. region wasn’t the only area hit with early-season cold. The Capital Weather Gang said “record-crushing cold” and snowfall was hitting the eastern half of the country, unleashing historically low temperatures for this time of year.

The Arctic blast stretched from parts of southern Texas to western New York, setting hundreds of record lows, many of which had stood for more than a century.

