WASHINGTON — Court records say Whole Foods customers helped detained a man accused of filming under the skirt of a 13-year-old girl standing in a store checkout line.

Citing D.C. Superior Court records, news outlets report 25-year-old Daniel Izquierdo was spotted standing “usually close” to the girl in March. Records say a witness noticed Izquierdo appeared to be filming under the girl’s dress and began yelling, leading customers to detain Izquierdo until police arrived.

Records say Izquierdo refused to let police view any video on his phone. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Tuesday that officers obtained search warrants and, with the FBI’s assistance, found the upskirting video, along with videos of 34 other women.

Izquierdo was arrested Monday on voyeurism charges. He and his lawyer declined to comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.