A 4-year-old red panda named Henry has died at the National Zoo’s research facility in Front Royal, Va.

Zoo officials said they were trying to figure out the cause of the Dec. 5 death.

Officials put out a statement Wednesday saying they were waiting to see whether test results revealed more about the circumstances of his death.

Zoo authorities said Henry was born at the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute in June 2014 to his mother, Regan, and father, Rocco. His mother had been “unable to raise cubs in the past,” officials said, “so keepers took the extra step of hand-rearing Henry.”

Henry had been in “good health,” zoo officials said. They said he was eating well and urinating and defecating normally. Officials said postmortem radiographs showed “no signs of trauma or injury” to Henry.

A final pa­thol­ogy report will be done in the coming weeks and give officials more details as to what happened, according to Annalisa Meyer, a zoo spokeswoman.

Red pandas are considered endangered in part because of the destruction of their habitat. They are native to the bamboo forests of China, India and Nepal, according to zoo experts. They’re easily recognizable by their ruby colored coats and short snouts. They have large, round heads and big, pointed ears. Their long, bushy tails help them keep their balance and keep them warm from cold weather.

While the zoo is mourning Henry’s passing, officials introduced a new animal — a prehensile-tailed porcupine named Quillbur — at the zoo’s main facility on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington.

Zoo officials said he is “terrific and radiant!” in a Twitter posting. He came from a zoo in Binghamton, N.Y. Quillbur joins the facility’s two other prehensile-tailed porcupines — Bess and her daughter, Beatrix.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are native to the forests of Guiana, Brazil, Bolivia and Venezuela. They live in trees, eat fruit and are known for being great climbers. They’re also known for having a nose that feels like a marshmallow, according to Meyer.

They weigh between four and 11 pounds, and their tails, which they use to grasp things, are just about as long as their bodies.

Another interesting fact about them — it can take up to six months to figure out a prehensile-tailed porcupine’s sex, because its sexual organs are internal. But zoo scientists usually use “the innovative technique of analyzing DNA extracted from a quill” to figure out the animal’s sex faster.