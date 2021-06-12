The group said that a rededication ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening. A discussion on slavery and its legacy of racism is scheduled for afterward.
The marker was initially installed in 2019 to memorialize five victims of lynching in Anne Arundel County but was damaged by a bus.
Connecting the Dots is an organization in the county that works on “connecting the dots between slavery, Jim Crow, mass incarceration and police brutality against the Black community.”
The rededication ceremony was first reported by The Capital Gazette.