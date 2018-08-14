George Thorogood performs at the Cellar Door nightclub in Georgetown on July 27, 1978. In the middle of a song, the guitarist left the stage, walked out of the club and switched places with Jimmy Thackery, the guitarist in the Nighthawks, who were playing across M Street at Desperado's. (Mike McLaughlin)

It had been a long time since Mike McLaughlin thought about the hot summer night in 1978 when guitarists George Thorogood and the Nighthawks’ Jimmy Thackery crossed a busy Georgetown street and briefly switched places in each other’s bands during a raucous performance of “Madison Blues.”

Then last year Mike was going through some old photos and found himself staring at the past. There he was at the Cellar Door nightclub with Jackie Miles, his future wife, and his DeMatha buddies Mike Morley, Pat Quigley and George Koebke. There was Thorogood, sweatily hunched over a hollow-body Gibson.

“I don’t remember who came up with the idea [to go to the Cellar Door show],” said Mike, of Laurel, Md. “I know we were all big music fans and Thorogood fans.”

The Cellar Door was a legendary spot at 34th and M, across the street from Desperado’s. The two bands — the Nighthawks and Thorogood’s Destroyers — had prearranged the stunt. “The M Street Shuffle” it came to be called. Or “The Duel on M Street.”

Mike recently found a recording of the July 27, 1978, Thorogood gig on YouTube. “You hear in the recording, he says, ‘There’s a bad band across the street,’” Mike said. “He was dropping a hint there.”

Mike carried a little Ricoh range-finder camera everywhere and was so close to the stage that he put it there and took a selfie with his friends. Thorogood was continually up and down, strutting his way through the audience.



From left, Mike McLaughlin, his future wife Jackie Miles and friends Mike Morley, Pat Quigley and George Koebke had seats up front and snapped these photos, which McLaughlin recently rediscovered. (Mike McLaughlin)

“He is definitely a showman,” Mike said. “It didn’t surprise me that he got off the stage, until he went by our table and kept going out the door.”

A bouncer in a red vest kept anyone in the Cellar Door from following Thorogood, but soon Thackery entered, soloed and exited. Mike leaned his camera out the door and got a shot of Thorogood on the sidewalk, returning.

A year later, Mike was sure to get a ticket for Thorogood at the University of Maryland’s Grand Ballroom. He also got one for his older brother, Chuck, who was in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down after an injury in the Army.

There were no seats at that show, but with everyone sitting on the floor, Mike thought they had a decent spot. “But as soon as the show started, with the very first notes of the very first song, everyone stood up,” he said. “Everyone was boogying, of course, and all Chuck could see was rear ends. My heart sunk. I felt terrible.”

But a few songs in, someone from Thorogood’s crew came up and asked if Chuck wanted to come onstage and watch from the wings. “Thanks to George, who I could only guess saw him somehow in that sea of people, Chuck had the best seat in the house,” Mike said. “It was one of the best moments of his life.” (Chuck died in 2003 at age 52.)



From left, Pat Quigley, Mike McLaughlin and George Koebke attend the George Thorogood concert at Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Md., on Aug. 10. (Mike McLaughlin)

Last week, Mike saw Thorogood again. He and his high school buddies Pat and George went to Solomons, Md., to catch him at the Calvert Marine Museum. Mike had hoped to meet Thorogood in person and have him sign the photos from 1978, but the guitarist’s manager said time constraints made that impossible.

It was a great show, nonetheless. “They were still tight,” Mike said.

A free press

I heard both from fellow ironers and those who hate the chore after my item in Monday’s column about pressing my shirts.

Bob Perrino of Arlington said that among the reasons he irons his growing collection of what he calls Havana shirts (“fuller fit and worn outside instead of tucked in”) is that “as a retired senior citizen, I just don’t want to look like the sloppy old man (there are plenty of them out there).”

Donna Dolan of Kensington, Md., is active with the Washington chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. It maintains a 1923 Pullman rail car called the Dover Harbor, complete with stewards’ jackets, tablecloths, bedding, towels and other fabric items that must be ironed. Donna does this gladly.

“Passengers on the Chapter’s various trips mention the ‘something special’ about the linen,” she wrote. “My secret: Our linen is soaked, bleached, washed, rinsed twice, dried by the sun, and then ironed. It is 1923 all over again!”

Marlene Pulhamus of Salisbury, Md., said I should drop her a line if I was amenable to doing some ironing for readers. “I’ll arrange to have a couple of baskets delivered,” she wrote.

It’s tempting, but I would hate to risk endangering my amateur status.

Cat got his tongue

In my Tuesday column about old Lost and Found ads in The Post, I wondered whether cats answer to their names.

Matt Schmidt’s do. “Just wanted to write to say that both of my cats answer to their own respective names, Izzy and Boo,” wrote Matt, of Burtonsville, Md. “Boo is also about 10 times smarter than Izzy, so I don’t think it is a measure of their intelligence.”

