The NAACP announced in June that it would move its headquarters from Baltimore to the Reeves Center. The city said it will prioritize development proposals that “include the NAACP as a foundational anchor tenant and a development equity partner.”

Former D.C. mayor Marion Barry opened the Reeves Center in 1968 to help revive the corridor after riots that year. More recently, the aging building has held a number of D.C. agencies, including the Department of General Services. City officials have said they want to renovate the building into a mixed-use development with housing and office space.

The Department of General Services has already made plans to move out of the building, city leaders said, with a new lease at Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road.

“The Frank D. Reeves Center was at the heart of Marion Barry’s vision to revitalize the 14th Street and U Street Corridors,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in a statement. “Now, we have the chance to take his vision further and reimagine this iconic site in a way that honors Black history and culture and gives more Washingtonians a fair shot.”

The facility’s “EquityRFP” is part of Bowser’s effort to boost inclusivity and access in the District through making space for people of color to lead development projects. In July, she announced the EquityRFP initiative, which allows the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development to prioritize teams that maximize entities designated as disadvantaged business enterprises in D.C., among others.

“Mayor Bowser had a push for how we make our city more inclusive in the way that we build more housing, and this is actually a continuation of that push for African American prosperity,” said John Falcicchio, the deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

Falcicchio said he expects to award the RFP in late 2021 with the hope of getting a package to the council late that year or early in 2022. He expects that a team will be ready to take control of the site by the end of 2022.