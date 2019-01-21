People felt cold on Monday. They could scarcely avoid it. But feelings are one thing. Cold facts and figures are another. And even by that measure, Monday could be called Washington’s coldest day in more than a year.

At 8:19 a.m. the official reading for Washington stood at 15 degrees. That was the District’s lowest reading since Jan. 7, 2018, when it was 8.

Sunday was cold, too. Just before midnight, Washington’s official temperature had skidded to 18 degrees.

Perhaps readings in the teens may not always be intolerable. But they have come amid relentlessly fierce winds and fiercer gusts. As of 5 p.m., Monday’s average wind speed was 21.5 mph.

Nevertheless, some dared the elements late Sunday and early Monday to see the lunar eclipse. A Twitter post called the experience both “very cool” and “bone-

chilling.”

Many school systems in the region announced two-hour delayed openings for Tuesday. Fairfax County schools said it would give time to address “ cold weather mechanical issues” in buses that were idle since Friday.