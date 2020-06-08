Local officials say they are watching virus-related data closely for signs of a resurgence — or for evidence that the pandemic may be receding in the region.

On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said hospitalizations for the virus had fallen below 1,000 for the first time since April 10, to 979. The rate of people testing positive dropped to a new low of 7.38 percent.

Overall, the tally of coronavirus infections in Maryland, Virginia and the District reached 119,044 Monday, with officials reporting another 1,058 cases.

But, with the total number of cases partly driven by increased testing, local officials have been focused more on rates of infection, daily hospital admissions and the capacity of area hospitals to absorb a spike in cases.

They have also worked to increase testing and contact tracing, while beefing up their supplies of personal protective equipment. As the number of tests has increased, the rate of people testing positive has declined significantly.

Officials say the spread of the virus has not yet slowed enough in the District and its close-in suburbs to lift Phase 1 restrictions that, among other things, limit restaurants to outdoor dining and gyms and fitness centers to outdoor exercise classes.

The District’s latest numbers showed two new covid-19 deaths Monday — both of them elderly residents — for a total of 491 fatalities.

According to D.C. health officials, the city has had seven days of a “sustained decrease in community spread.” As of June 6, the District had a 12 percent positivity rate. That marked four days of the District being at a less than 15 percent positivity rate.

Maryland reported 27 new deaths Monday, bringing the number of people who have died from covid-19 in the state to 659.

Montgomery County had three new deaths and Prince George’s County added four. The positivity rate in the two counties — which have been harder hit by the virus than anywhere else in Maryland — has dropped to 11.83 in Prince George’s and 10.26 percent in Montgomery.



Virginia reported five additional deaths, for a total of 1,499. Virginia said its positivity rate for the entire state was 10 percent as of June 4. That’s down from a high of roughly 22 percent in mid-April. In Northern Virginia, the positivity rate as of June 4 was 14.3 percent, compared to 35.9 percent in mid-April.

With unemployment rates having spiked amid the prolonged coronavirus shutdown, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a temporary moratorium on all evictions in the state.

Northam requested the moratorium in a letter sent this weekend to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons, who issued an order halting evictions through June 28.

The governor said he will spend the intervening three weeks implementing “a comprehensive rent relief program for the thousands of Virginians facing housing insecurity in the midst of this public health crisis.”

“Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”