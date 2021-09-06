Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that inoculations jumped about 50% in August compared to July. Nearly two-thirds of the almost 5,700 shots were first-doses.
“Numbers of vaccinations are increasing as of late, which we welcome and consider a positive step by the community,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the newspaper. “We ask everyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”
Southside Virginia trails the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination rates. As of Friday, 51% of adults in Danville were fully vaccinated. In Pittsylvania County, 47% of adults were fully vaccinated.
Statewide, more than two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are seeing about 52 new coronavirus infections a day because of the delta variant.