The cicadas will breed and leave behind the next generation. It will surface in 2038.
The winged singers are part of a group called Brood X or Brood Ten. They will be hard to miss because their calls can approach 100 decibels. That’s the same intensity of a lawn mower.
“This is like having a National Geographic special in your backyard,” said Mike Raupp, an entomology professor at the University of Maryland.
The last time Brood X made its appearance was in 2004. The cicadas started to appear in the area May 11. The bugs rise once soil reaches 64 degrees. They are often triggered by a warm rain.
