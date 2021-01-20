Natalie Cox, a spokeswoman for the joint venture of five energy companies building the pipeline, said FERC could revisit the stream-crossing issue. The developers still plan to have the $6 billion project completed by the end of the year, Cox told the newspaper.
But Gillian Giannetti, a staff attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the development was a significant setback.
“MVP is in a holding pattern, and there’s no clear end in sight,” she said.
The project is designed to carry natural gas across about 300 miles of West Virginia and Virginia. A separate expansion project called MVP Southgate has been proposed to run from Virginia into North Carolina.
