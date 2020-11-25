The review covered calendar years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The company was seeking to increase rates by approximately $10 per month for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, according to a news release from the commission.
The commission also denied a request to increase the residential basic service charge, from $7.96 to $14.
A spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
