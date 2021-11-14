“He was always very complimentary of me and my performance, which made me a lot more confident in my play,” said Sampsell, who scored five goals in the spring even though she didn’t play a full 11-game schedule due to an injury. “He would get some of the girls to join in with me with activities outside of school and to hang out. He would send me my highlights and tell me what I could work on and get better, all those good things that coaches are supposed to do.