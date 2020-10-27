The program also relies on an anticipated statewide program that would provide additional funding to local jurisdictions to support direct aid to restaurants, announced by Gov. Larry Hogan last week. Anne Arundel County expects to receive approximately $5 million from the state initiative.
Once it’s received, the money will supplement the county grant program, bringing total funding for the Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program to $10 million.
Pittman said the relief for restaurants comes as cooler weather will make it more difficult for restaurants who have coped with limits on indoor gatherings by setting up outdoor seating spaces.
