It could take weeks to get an identification.

Larsen said the search for Aundria gained momentum after the November arrest of Dennis Bowman. He’s charged with killing Kathleen Doyle, the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot, in 1980 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Larsen didn’t disclose what led investigators to the burial site. News organizations, citing property records, said the land where the remains were found is owned by Dennis Bowman. Aundria was reported as a runaway in 1989.

“During the course of (the Doyle) investigation, investigators continued to search for answers as to the whereabouts of Aundria,” Larsen said.

Bowman has not been transferred to Virginia to face charges in Doyle’s death and remains in the Allegan County jail, 175 miles (281 kilometers) west of Detroit. It’s not known if he has a lawyer. No one is listed in court records.