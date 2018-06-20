MARYLAND

Police: Remains were

those of teen victim

Human remains found in a park in Montgomery County this month were those of a homicide victim, who appeared to be a teenager and may have been dead for more than a year, the county police said Tuesday.

Police said the remains were found early this month in a shallow grave in Seneca Creek State Park in the Germantown area.

The death was ruled a homicide by the office of the chief medical examiner, police said. They gave no cause of death and said they have not been able to identify the victim.

He was described by police Tuesday as a 15- to 17-year-old. They said they thought he might have been of Hispanic descent and may have lived in the Hyattsville area.

Police said they thought he may have been dead since February or March of last year.

Police provided photos of his clothing and of a turquoise rosary found with him to enlist the public’s help in identifying him.

— Martin Weil

THE REGION

It's tough to rent

for many in region

A person earning the District’s minimum wage of $13.25 per hour would have to work 104 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom home in the city, according to a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The report, which examined the average cost of renting in every state and the District, ranked the city as among the most expensive places to live.

The organization found that to afford a two-bedroom home in the District, renters would have to earn at least $34.48 per hour — nearly five times the federal minimum wage and more than 2.5 times the District’s minimum wage.

Renters in Maryland earn an average of $17.51 an hour, according to the report, but to live in a two-bedroom unit and pay the requisite 30 percent of their income, they would need $11.53 more hourly.

Virginia renters need to make about $23.69 per hour to afford a two-bedroom rental unit in the state, although that number fluctuates depending on the part of the state.

The report was meant to show how far “out of reach modestly priced housing is for the growing low-wage workforce,” according to the organization.

— Marissa J. Lang