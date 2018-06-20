MANASSAS, Va. — Government researchers have discovered the remains of two Civil War soldiers buried among a batch of severed limbs on a northern Virginia battlefield.

The National Park Service on Wednesday announced the discoveries at Manassas National Battlefield.

The soldiers will be buried later this year at Arlington National cemetery.

The park service says it’s the first time that a surgeon’s pit at a Civil War battlefield has been excavated and studied.

The complete remains of two soldiers were found in the pit, along with 11 partial limbs.

Researchers believe the bodies were Union soldiers who died in the Second Battle of Bull Run, also known as the Second Battle of Manassas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.