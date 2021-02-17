Randy Allen Taylor, 55, was convicted in 2014 of first-degree murder in commission of an abduction and abduction with intent to defile in Taylor’s abduction and sentenced to two life terms. Taylor maintained his innocence but did not testify at trial.
Murphy, who was 17 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at a gas station in Lovingston and reported missing on Aug. 3, 2013. Surveillance video from the gas station showed Murphy’s vehicle following Taylor’s truck.
Murphy’s car was found several days later in an Albemarle County parking lot.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News & Advance.