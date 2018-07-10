Theresa Wheeler shows a cow at a fair in 1978. She is the great-granddaughter of Wilfred and Georgia Lawson, who in 1937 bought land for Dun Roamin Farm in Boyds, Md. (Family photo)

When Theresa Wheeler wants to remember what it was like to grow up on a dairy farm in Montgomery County, Md., she steers her car toward the tiny town of Boyds, where her great-grandparents — Wilfred and Georgia Lawson — ran the 162-acre Dun Roamin Farm along Ten Mile Creek Road.

Most of what was once the farm is underwater now, covered when it was flooded in 1984 to create the Little Seneca Lake reservoir, but, said Wheeler: “There was an extra 30 acres that my mom’s dad, my grandfather, sold to a developer before he passed away. There are maybe 12 houses on that property now. I can go up there and sit in the driveway and kind of just look out at my grandparent’s old land.”

Theresa can reflect on farm life — milking cows, baling hay, driving a tractor — and on her family’s unique place in the county’s dairy history: The Lawsons were one of only two African American families that owned dairy farms there. (The other family was the Williamses, in Germantown.)

Wilfred Lawson was a Washington native and Dunbar High graduate who went on to serve in World War I and study agriculture in college. He taught at Delaware State College (now Delaware State University) and was a dean at what is now Alabama A&M University. He was the first director of agriculture at Tennessee A&I State Normal College (now Tennessee State University). After returning to the Washington area, he worked at the federal agricultural research center in Beltsville, Md.

Lawson’s interest in agriculture was more than academic, and in 1937 he bought the Boyds property, dubbing the farm Dun Roamin, a reminder that his peripatetic family had finally settled down.

According to a history of the farm compiled by Bill Duvall, in the years it operated, Dun Roamin had from 30 to 60 cows. It was one of 437 farms in the county that shipped milk. Its milk ended up for sale at Safeway.



Georgia Lawson as a girl. She later married Wilfred Lawson and together they operated Dun Roamin Farm, which was once one of more than 400 farms in Montgomery County that shipped milk. (Family photo)

Dairy used to be a pretty big deal in Montgomery, I said to Rashida Bah, Wilfred and Georgia’s granddaughter and Theresa’s mother.

“Not a big deal,” Bah said, correcting me. “Dairy was the deal. From Boyds clear through Gaithersburg, all you saw was black and white: primarily Holstein Friesians.”

In 1943, Wilfred was killed, trampled while trying to retrieve a bull that had gotten through a fence.

His widow might have been expected to sell the farm, but Georgia kept it, hiring local hands, using German POWs who were imprisoned nearby and, later, leasing it out.

She welcomed wounded black soldiers recovering at Walter Reed and was active with the USO and the county’s Human Relations Committee. Georgia Lawson died in 1980 and is buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Theresa spent her childhood on the farm. In the 1970s, she showed cows at the Montgomery County Fair, usually the only African American competitor. She lives in Silver Spring now and works as a professional organizer, home-stager and paraeducator in the schools. Theresa still enjoys going to the Montgomery County Fair, but only to look at the cows, not lead them around a ring or milk them.

There’s a special exhibit on the Lawson family at the King Barn Dairy Mooseum, a shrine to the county’s dairying past at 18028 Central Park Cir. in Boyds. The Mooseum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. It will also be open July 22, a Sunday, for a special celebration of the Lawsons, including visits by descendants. Admission is free. For information, visit mooseum.org.

Cash cow

Visitors to the Mooseum can behold a life-size replica of perhaps the most famous cow to call Montgomery County home: the mighty Paclamar Astronaut.

In June 1964, when Astronaut was a scruffy 5-month-old, the Holstein bull calf was brought from Colorado’s Paclamar Farms to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to be auctioned.

Savvy dairymen knew that Astronaut’s mother, Harborcrest Rose Milly, was a champion milk producer. Eight Maryland farmers, led by Billy King, formed a syndicate with a farmer from South Carolina to bid on Milly’s calf. When Astronaut sold for $9,000, each was in for a thousand bucks.

The rest is history.

“He lived from 1964 to 1978,” Montgomery dairy historian Bill Duvall said of Astronaut. His offspring live on: some 44,000 registered Holsteins in the United States, Canada and Europe. Astronaut’s female descendants are prized for their udder quality and the high butterfat content of their milk.

Over the course of his career selling semen to sire more cows, Astronaut earned each of his investors more than $1.3 million.

