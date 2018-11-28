Lori Cohen stands at the grave of corporate gadfly Evelyn Y. Davis on Nov. 12 at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington. Roughly 30 years ago, Cohen, as an employee at the District’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle Services, encountered Davis, who barged in to see the agency’s director to renew her license. "I do not stand in line!" Davis said. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

One morning not long ago, I met Lori Cohen at Washington’s Rock Creek Cemetery. The day was brisk and a bit gray, but it wasn’t depressing. We were alive, after all, unlike the people who were buried around us.

Lori had a story she wanted to tell me about Evelyn Y. Davis, the woman at whose grave we tarried.

Evelyn Y. Davis was, as it says on her pink stone sarcophagus, “Queen of the Corporate Jungle.” Before her death on Nov. 4 this year at age 89, she haunted dozens of shareholder meetings every year, grilling exasperated CEOs.

Lori encountered Evelyn Y. Davis about 1989. At that time, Lori was a special assistant to the chief of the District’s Department of Motor Vehicles (or, as it was known then, Bureau of Motor Vehicle Services).

“I’m sitting in the outer office of the chief,” Lori said. “This women comes in, and I say, ‘Can I help you?’ She says, ‘I am Evelyn Y. Davis. I am here to renew my driver’s license.’ ”



Evelyn Y. Davis, DaimlerChrysler shareholder, waves to photographers as she enters the podium to pose under the DaimlerChrysler sign before a general meeting in 1999. (Thomas Kienzle/AP)

Lori did what you would expect. She told Davis that the room for license renewal was just down the hall. And Davis was in luck. The queue was short, Lori remembers.

With a chilly hauteur that still frosts Lori, Davis said, “I do not stand in line and I do not deal with flunkies.”

Then, nodding toward the office beyond Lori’s desk, Davis said, “Is that the chief?”

Before Lori could act, Davis barged in. “I am Evelyn Y. Davis,” she again announced. “I am here to get my driver’s license.”

When the chief directed her toward the line, Davis again said that lines were not things she was accustomed to waiting in.

“I do not stand in line,” she said. “I am the publisher of Highlights and Lowlights. I know President Reagan.’”

The chief decided that this Evelyn Y. Davis woman was just going to keep disrupting things, so he acquiesced and renewed her license himself.

“I was furious,” Lori said.

Lori had put the incident out of her mind until she happened to be giving a tour of Rock Creek Cemetery a few years later and came across the monument to Davis at which we now stood. Davis had purchased the plot just inside the entrance in 1981. Construction of the impressive assemblage — three engraved pillars and the sarcophagus — began long before her death. She added details — marriages, divorces — as she went on.

“She’s seared into my brain because I’m a flunky to her. Then I get to that one,” Lori said, pointing out a line of incised text: “I did not get where I am by standing in line.”

Said Lori: “She gave me that line! What she’s missing is ‘I don’t deal with flunkies.’ ”

The memorial’s engravings include what Evelyn Y. Davis saw as her main achievements — “Defender of shareholder rights at many stockholder meetings nationally,” “Recognized at White House press conferences by several presidents since 1978” — and what might be called the Tao of Evelyn: “Power is greater than love, and I did not get where I am today by standing in line, nor by being shy.”

Evelyn Y. Davis was a Dutch-born Holocaust survivor. She never had children (it says so on the tombstone). She was married and divorced four times. She was also a philanthropist, donating to many educational institutions. Her legacy as a shareholder advocate is mixed.

A lot of us are constrained by society’s niceties. Perhaps, I said to Lori, Evelyn Y. Davis was more effective because of her obnoxiousness?

Lori was having none of it.

“Some people feel that when you lack confidence in yourself, you act this way to build yourself up,” she said. “But I don’t think there’s justification for her acting that way. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. I think she could have been much more effective in another way. She was clearly all about herself.”

Or was she?

Also engraved on her massive monument is the inscrutable line, “A.T. and W.S. forever.” Who — or what — could they be?

Are they the initials of friends or lovers?

Or places: Appalachian Trail? Western Samoa?

Are they related to the world of investing? AT is the stock exchange symbol of Atlantic Power. WS means something called warrant shares.

“I am so curious,” said Lori, who lives in Annandale, Va. “I haven’t been able to link that to anything.”

Later I called John DeBord, who works with the trustees of Evelyn Y. Davis’s estate. “I wish I had an answer,” he said. “We tried to research this through the workers at the cemetery and stonecutters. We weren’t able to identify it.”

A.T. and W.S. Perhaps they are a Rosebud mystery from the Queen of the Corporate Jungle.

