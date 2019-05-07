Musician John Guernsey is shown with his art in 2000. Guernsey was the main songwriter for the D.C. band Claude Jones. He died in April 2019 at age 73. (Michael Bonfigli for The Washington Post)

When the band called Claude Jones played at the Springfield State Hospital on Oct. 31, 1971, the loudest cheer it received was for the song “Sykesville.”

Sykesville, in Carroll County, is home to Maryland’s state psychiatric hospital, and the audience that Halloween night was composed of patients and staff.

“It’s written about this very place,” said keyboard player John Guernsey when he introduced it. “I wrote it and I hope you can dig it.”

Dig it they did.

Lead vocalist Joe Triplett began singing: “I was standing in the forest, waiting for the rain, when a man comes up to me and says, ‘This boy’s insane.’ ”

Guernsey knew what he was writing about. He’d once been a patient at Sykesville.

“I didn’t ask him details, for how long or for what reason,” said Michael Oberman, who managed Claude Jones. “That still remains a mystery to me to this day. It doesn’t matter to me why he was there. He wrote a great song.”

It was one of many. Guernsey, who lived in Takoma Park, Md., for the past 40 years, died April 22 of Parkinson’s disease. He was 73. In a sad irony, another band member — guitarist and vocalist Franny Day — died a week earlier of ALS.

Claude Jones grew by accretion, first in a house in Chevy Chase dubbed “Little Grey,” a nod to Big Pink, the West Saugerties, N.Y., house where Bob Dylan recorded with the Band, and then on a farm near Warrenton, Va. Up to a dozen band members and assorted hangers-on lived there, commune-style.

“It was pretty chaotic,” said Claude Jones singer Triplett, who had gone to Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md., with Guernsey. “Claude Jones lived under pure communism for one year. It was a beautiful experience — until you found out that, actually, communism doesn’t work. Then capitalism raised its ugly head.”

John Guernsey wasn’t among the band members who lived on the farm.

“He commuted in,” said Triplett. (And Claude Jones? He was the band’s sound guy.)

Guernsey’s was a musical family. His brother Tom, who died of ALS in 2012, wrote the song “What a Girl Can’t Do,” a hit for his band the Hangmen.

Claude Jones was often described as Washington’s version of the Grateful Dead. They performed alongside bands such as Sageworth & Drums and Fat City at places like the P Street Beach, the Sylvan Theater and Emergency, a club in Georgetown.

They played at the British Embassy, too, where a Washington Post story noted that Claude Jones — the person, not the band — showed up barefoot.

“We played in Katharine Graham’s house once,” Triplett remembered. “This was around 1971, before Watergate. My most distinct memory was in the third set, when Henry Kissinger and his wife came out on the dance floor. I remember Henry Kissinger doing this wooden twist with his wife, who was about a foot taller.”

Claude Jones didn’t achieve Grateful Dead levels of fame. They turned down the offer of a deal from Mercury Records.

“We had a communal meeting to decide if we should take the deal or not,” Triplett said. Everyone connected with the band had a vote, from the musicians to the roadies.

“We were voted down by like six to five to not take the deal,” Triplett said. “I was one of the guys who voted to take the deal.”

Triplett said the naysayers didn’t think the band was good enough yet (as if that ever stopped anyone).

After the band’s breakup in 1972, Guernsey worked as a pianist and artist in the Washington area. In 1974, a lovely song of his, “All the King’s Horses,” was released by “Hannah Brown.”

Who was Brown? She was really Emmylou Harris, who had just been signed to a record deal and recorded Guernsey’s composition under an assumed name.

Guernsey was a fixture at One Step Down, a jazz club on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, and at the New Deal Cafe in Greenbelt, Md. He wrote a musical, “Love at Last Sight,” and created pointillist-style paintings. He was active in trying to get guns banned in Takoma Park.

He also taught piano, working with students at any level, helping them learn whatever they wanted, whether or not that involved sheetmusic.

“He was an American original, no doubt about that,” said one of his pupils, Maryland congressman Jamie Raskin. “He would tell stories about all of the rock-and-roll greats who would come through town and all the old blues men. He had a terrific ear and a great heart.”

Said his old bandmate Joe Triplett: “The guy was a real artist. You know the definition of an artist? An artist is someone who can endure the terrible duality of it all and yet still continue to create. That’s an artist.”

