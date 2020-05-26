The nightclub — at 21st and K streets NW — was called Wayne’s Luv. Only single people were allowed inside. “If a fellow brings a girl to LUV, she may only be his mother, his sister or his female first cousin,” one print ad stipulated.

Wayne’s Luv was a hit. Wayne would have luvved it. Except: “There was no Wayne,” said Tommy.

But that didn’t matter. It was the idea of Wayne that was important.

Tommy “the Matchmaker” Curtis died May 5 at age 75. You may have seen his obituary in Tuesday’s paper.

Tommy would call me up a couple of times a year and share some bit of Tommiana. Those were fun conversations. He’d always say he was calling from Hollywood, though apparently he wasn’t. He was calling from Bethesda, site of his most famous creation: the Yacht Club, a singles event held in a landlocked Holiday Inn on Wisconsin Avenue.

“I was nobody when I was in law school,” Tommy told me once, explaining what drove him to get into the good-time business. Born in New York, a graduate of Choate prep school and Yale, he’d moved to Washington to attend American University.

“I had a feeling that socially I needed to do something,” he said.

What he decided to do was “throw parties like Mike.”

That was Mike O’Harro, whose freewheeling parties — and, later, Tramps discothèque — made him the godfather of the D.C. singles scene.

“I would do anything for publicity,” Tommy said. “I was going against Mike, who was a genius at publicity.”

Steve King met Tommy at Wayne’s Luv.

“He did his act, where he says, ‘I want to introduce you to this woman over here,’ ” Steve told me. “He did, and she and I became an item.”

And?

“We should have walked down the aisle together. I went off to Vietnam. It’s a very long story.”

(They did not get married.)

Steve went on to produce the TV commercials for Tommy’s various commercial endeavors, amazed at how the elfin matchmaker could turn on the charm for the camera.

Tommy had idiosyncratic print ads, too. “He could put more copy in a little 2-by-2-inch ad,” Steve said. “He wrote words around the borders.”

For someone who devoted so much of his life to turning singles into doubles, how come Tommy himself never got married?

Said Steve: “His answer was, ‘Look, you know Rex Reed used to rate movies, but he never made a movie. Siskel and Ebert never made movies.’ ”

Tommy Curtis did make movies, or produce them anyway. His great-uncle was studio exec Harry Cohn.

“I went into the movie business and carried on the family tradition,” said Tommy’s older brother, Bruce Cohn Curtis (really calling from Hollywood). “He went into the bar business — and the nightlife business and music and radio and television. Then we joined together when he raised money for a couple movies that I made.”

The first was “Hell Night,” a 1981 slasher film set in a sorority house starring Linda Blair.

Tommy once told me: “I think when I’m in my 80s, I’ll be doing singles parties at the Old Soldiers’ Home.”

All I can say is: Watch out, heaven. Tommy the Matchmaker’s there.

(Friends and Yacht Club veterans are invited to share their Tommy memories online at tommythematchmaker.com.)

Flag day

As she does every Memorial Day, Emily Domenech went to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday morning to visit the grave of her grandfather, John Domenech, an Army veteran who died in 2006 and is buried in Section 68 with his wife, Margaret.

Because of the novel coronavirus, only family members were allowed into the cemetery. Emily thought there might be some people who couldn’t come but would like someone to visit their loved one’s grave. She asked people to tweet her at @ehdomenech if they wanted her to visit a grave, leave a flower and take a photo.

“Then it just took off in a crazy way,” said Emily, 35, a policy adviser on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s staff. “I immediately ran out of flowers.”

As people messaged her, Emily crisscrossed the cemetery. She stayed till 2, then took a break, before returning later. She left around 5:30, when officers told visitors the cemetery was closing.

Emily was able to visit and take photos of the final resting places of 60 veterans. That’s about a third of the number of requests she received.

“I wish I could have done more,” she said. “You get such a big list, you feel an obligation.”