A circa 1686 engraving shows fireworks displays in Brussels celebrating a military victory by Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I. “In the Library: Pageantry and Pyrotechnics in the European Fete Book” is a new exhibit at National Gallery of Art Library. (Etched by Romeyn de Hooghe, National Gallery of Art Library, Nell and Robert Weidenhammer Fund)

No matter what is launched into the skies over Washington on this year’s Fourth of July, it is unlikely to include flying dragons. John Bate would be disappointed.

Bate was an Englishman who in 1635 published an illustrated book on how to create what he called “fire-workes.” These ranged from the spinning discs of sparks known as fire wheels — “The making of fire wheels consisteth onely in the placing of Rockets,” he explained, “with the mouth of one towards the tayle of another, round about certain moveable wheels” — to flying dragons.

Flying dragons, Bate admitted, are “somewhat troublesome to compose.” The dragon itself is made “eyther of dry and light wood … or of thin whalebones covered in Muscovie glasse and painted over.” (Muscovy glass is a type of thin, translucent mica.)

Once you had fabricated your dragon, you attached a rocket to its belly and looped the contraption over a rope stretched between two buildings. Light the fuse and — voilà! — look at that dragon fly!

Bate’s book and 19 others from the 17th and 18th centuries are on display through Sept. 6 in the National Gallery of Art Library in the East Building. The free exhibit — open weekdays from 10 to 5 — is called “In the Library: Pageantry and Pyrotechnics in the European Fete Book.” Stop by if you want to ooh and ahh in refined, air-conditioned comfort.

Fete books were created to recount the lavish entertainments that marked religious festivals, coronations, state visits, military victories and other public celebrations. Some, like Bate’s, were akin to instruction manuals. Others featured etchings and engravings that sought to capture the events for anyone who might have missed them.



Fireworks in Vienna’s Imperial Palace gardens marked Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I’s marriage to Margarita Teresa of Spain to “represent with fire the ardent love of the wedded pair.” (Melchior Kisel, engraver. National Gallery of Art Library, David K.E. Bruce Fund)

Like fireworks, the books on display come in various sizes, from Bate’s paperback-sized guide to large atlases with fold-out illustrations. The detail is amazing. The engraving of a festival in Brussels in the 1680s commemorating the capture of Buda, Hungary, from the Turks by Leopold I, shows a tree of sparklers ablaze on the right of a town square while pyrotechnics are launched on the left. Fireworks snake into the sky — and into the sizable crowd. Etcher Romeyn de Hooghe included men trying to pat out errant sparks, and dogs and horses cowering in fear.

The challenge for the artists, in those days before cameras, was how to depict fireworks. How do you capture a colorful, fluid, three-dimensional experience in two dimensions on a static black-and-white page?

Some artists rendered the fireworks as feathery plumes, others as squiggly spermatozoa. Some of the fireworks are orderly, like placid fountains. Others are wild and energetic, as in an engraving from 1742-43 of displays marking the coronation of Holy Roman Emperor Charles VII. The paths of the fireworks resemble crooked lightning bolts, white against a black background, like the phosphorous glow that burns in your retinas after a camera flash.

How did yesterday’s fireworks shows compare with today’s?

“The main change is that today’s public fireworks displays are predominantly aerial, whereas in the 17th century the majority of the displays were ground-based fountains, fire wheels and other forms with limited reach,” exhibit curator Yuri Long, the gallery’s rare book librarian, wrote to me in an email. “Rockets were generally fired vertically only for the grand finale. As technology and ambition advanced, more rockets were added throughout the performance to enhance the narrative.”

That there was a narrative is the big difference. All that sound and fury signified something, telling stories that were often taken from classical mythology.

“For instance a multistage display acting out the story of the fall of the titans, with the sun standing in for King Louis XIV and replacing Zeus’s thunderbolt,” was a symbol to the audience of the king’s military might, Long wrote.

Johann Georg II, elector of Saxony, pulled out all the stops when his three younger brothers paid a visit to him in Dresden in 1678. “A giant grotto represented the mouth of hell, and sculptures of Hercules, the three Furies, and the three-headed hound Cerberus were assembled,” writes Long in the exhibit brochure.

In his large illustration, engraver Johann Alexander Boener tried to capture the manic scene: bombs bursting in air, fire wheels spinning, infernal imps dancing around the mouth of the underworld.

The nobleman is said to have designed the fireworks display himself, fretting over every detail. Imagine that.

