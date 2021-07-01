“We come down here every Sunday,” said Jarrett Thompson, 42, a teacher from Upper Marlboro, Md., smiling down at his son, Jayce, 6, who gave him a big smile back as they watched cars zip and flip around the RFK lot. A newcomer to RC, Thompson and son worked together to build the cars, paint them and prepare them to race. They now have five. Winning would be nice, but the reward, Thompson said, is finding something the two of them like to do together and finding others who share their interest.