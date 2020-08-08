Employees who worked in the building where 12 people were killed have been working at home and in offices across the city.
The city plans to turn Building 2 into the headquarters for the police department. Plans also call for renovating several other buildings to bring former Building 2 employees back to the municipal center, so the Departments of Public Works, Public Utilities and Planning can again offer citizens services in one place.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.