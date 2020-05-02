Hogan has also ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses.
“We should’ve had the opportunity to adhere to certain rules and regulations rather than be shut down,” James Knowles, a Queen Anne’s resident, told The Baltimore Sun during a lunch stop in Kent Island during Saturday’s protest.
Protesters planned a handful of events as they drove from Frederick to Salisbury. Group members said they would follow social distancing guidelines by remaining in their cars
Jeff Hulbert, the founder of Patriot Picket, a pro-Second Amendment group, said responsibility for defending against the virus should be on individuals, not the government.
“What Governor Hogan should be doing is setting the guidelines and the guardrails, then we put on our personal protective equipment, we go to work, we go shopping, we go out to meet with friends, but we use our personal responsibility to take care of our own lives.”
