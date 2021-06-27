Jen typed “Look what BS will get you” and forwarded it to a co-worker. Or thought she did. The message went to the entire company.
What Jen had to quickly explain to her new boss was that she and her colleague had just been emailing each other about which degree program would benefit them at the company. They both had two-year AAS — associate of applied science — degrees. Should they get a four-year bachelors of science? An MBA?
The email about the promotion was actually inspiring. Wrote Jen: “To this day, I think only my co-worker and the subject of the email to whom I wrote a formal apology, believed that I meant: ‘Look what a BS will get you.’ ”
Tom in Washington used to run a coalition whose members he had organized into an email group he named “MEMBERS.”
“I also dealt with a lot of voracious reporters who followed our work closely,” wrote Tom. “I gathered them into ‘MEDIA.’ ”
One day, Tom had to notify his members of a crucial, hush-hush emergency strategy session they needed to attend. He was a little circumspect in how he described it — just “a teaser to get people there,” as he described it.
That turned out to be a good thing. “MEMBERS” and “MEDIA” come right next to each other, alphabetically speaking.
Wrote Tom: “Of course, one little misdirected finger resulted in canceling the session and taking calls from reporters all day asking how it went. I’ve been a lot more careful in naming groups since then.”
A Bethesda reader who wishes to remain anonymous was among the recipients of a neighborhood mailing-list email that read, “I need help removing a snake from my pond.”
Wrote the Bethesdan: “I thought this was hilarious and sent it to a friend with the comment, ‘She has a damn pond in her yard!’ When I asked my friend later if she had laughed at the email, she didn’t know what I was talking about.”
The Bethesda reader had hit Reply instead of Forward. “Of course, I had to write the original poster to apologize,” she wrote. “And I never forward anything now without putting in the name first.”
Kim in Herndon said her son introduced her to TikTok, the video app. She’s still not sure how she did it, but somehow Kim sent her son’s girlfriend — whom she hadn’t even met yet — a request to follow her.
Wrote Kim: “Unhappy son, weirded-out girlfriend, embarrassed mom. All has been forgiven, but my cheeks still flame when I think about it.”
Karen of Rockville was doing some online shopping for outdoor gear when she remembered a women-owned shop called Wild Women Outfitters. While searching for the website, she neglected to type the word “outfitters.”
Her screen quickly filled with XXX-rated options for wild women.
Wrote Karen: “I was so rattled, I just shut down the computer, not knowing how to get out of my predicament!”
Several years ago, the husband of a reader we shall call J.S. was ill. A friend asked to visit him. A date was set, but a few days later the young woman texted J.S. to say that a family matter had come up. Could she reschedule?
“While attempting to reply to her text, I noticed several random letters already in the reply box, and tried to backspace them out,” wrote J.S. “As I was doing that, my phone sent her a one-word reply: ‘Idiot.’”
Wrote J.S.: “Mortified and horrified, I quickly texted a ‘senior moment’ explanation and begged for forgiveness.”
Dave has been a part-time school bus driver in Frederick County, Md., for nearly 20 years. Once a month all the drivers get together for breakfast. When the location of the gathering changed, an email went out with details of the new restaurant, including that shoes and shirt were required.
Dave thought he was replying just to the sender when he quipped: “What, no pants?”
“Well, you have to look carefully when sending such comments,” Dave wrote. “You bet I accidentally replied to all of my fellow drivers. To this day people will say, ‘Hi. Glad to see you have pants on.’”
The episode reminded Dave of something his grandmother used to say: “When you shoot an arrow into the air, you cannot get it back.”
That applies to digital arrows, too.
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.