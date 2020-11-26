“The Office considers the simultaneous payments of salaries and pension benefits to these employees as waste to the County ... ,” according to the report by Inspector General Kelly Madigan. It also cited a lack of communication between the county’s human resources and retirement offices, which it says can lead to inconsistencies in how rules are applied.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said in a statement that the county “will work quickly to address the issue to improve accountability, reduce government waste, and provide cost savings to taxpayers.” A spokesman for Olszewski said the county will not seek to recoup money from the employees.
