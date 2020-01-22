The department finished 2019 with 31 fewer officers than it had when the year began. A consultant recently concluded that the department needs to hire 300 more officers and 100 civilians to adequately staff areas such as patrol and internal affairs.

The consent decree followed a federal investigation that found that officers routinely violated residents’ civil rights, particularly in black neighborhoods.

The consent decree requires improvements in how police interact with youths and respond to residents with mental disabilities as well as sexual assault victims. And the decree requires the department has the officers to support the reforms.