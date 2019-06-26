BALTIMORE — An investigation by Baltimore’s inspector general shows two senior employees with the city’s housing department were paid a total of nearly $15,000 plus benefits while working “remotely” as full-time staffers outside Maryland, in one case logging just two hours a week.

The Tuesday report found one employee moved to Europe to study, while continuing to work for the department full-time on a $90,000 annual salary. The Baltimore Sun reports the employee took seven weeks of paid sick days but never claimed any illnesses. The report accused the staffer of logging two-to-four hours a week over five months.

Another staffer was allowed to make similar arrangements over three months upon moving to the West Coast.

Housing department spokeswoman Tammy Hawley blamed it on “some misunderstandings and some errors.” The housing commissioner says the employees reimbursed the department.

