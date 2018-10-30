BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s inspector general says there’s been a “culture of fear” within the department handling human resources for city agencies.

Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming says an investigation found that higher-ups in the human resources department ridiculed and demeaned employees.

Her team’s investigation also reports that a one-day job fair organized by the department cost more than $425,000 and there’s insufficient data to gauge whether it was successful. A $100,000 loan from Baltimore’s Innovation Fund used to help fund the 2017 event was supposed to be repaid within one year. Cumming says the human resources agency hasn’t repaid it yet.

The inspector general’s office on Tuesday issued a public summary of the scathing report.

An interim report was provided to City Hall in July. Baltimore’s human resources director resigned shortly afterward.

