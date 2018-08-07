VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people tell a Virginia radio station they never signed a petition to get an independent congressional candidate on November’s ballot, despite their signatures’ appearance on the petition. Another woman says her dead husband’s name is on the petition.

WHRO-FM reported Monday that the signatures were collected by Republican Congressman Scott Taylor’s campaign staff to ensure that independent candidate Shaun Brown is on November’s ballot.

The move is seen as an effort to split the Democratic vote in Virginia’s 2nd District. Taylor is running against Democrat Elaine Luria. Brown was the Democratic candidate in the district in 2016.

An anonymous tip prompted WHRO’s report.

Taylor told the Daily Press that his staff did nothing wrong, and that it’s fairly common for some names on a petition to not check out.

