Sagepoint, a 165-bed facility in La Plata, Md., with the highest rating from Medicare, is being fined $10,000 per day by the state beginning March 30 — when the Office of Health Care Quality began its survey — and continuing until it complies with state regulations. They are the first sanctions the state has levied against a nursing home since the pandemic began.

There have been 34 deaths among Sagepoint residents who had covid-19, according to state data, and 97 residents who contracted the virus. A longtime nursing assistant died of covid-19, and 32 staff members have tested positive.

Leaders at the facility said they tested all residents April 6, weeks before Gov. Larry Hogan (R) mandated universal testing at nursing homes. But there was no process in place to ensure that the facility received test results for residents, the regulators found, exacerbating the spread of the virus throughout the month of April.

Surveyors found that when the family of one resident called asking about the resident’s test results, the director of nursing said she could not find them.

She obtained the results showing the resident was positive for covid-19 on April 20 — two weeks after the test was conducted. The resident had been living on a wing of negative patients that whole time, regulators found, and there was no signage indicating the nurses should take precautions when entering the resident’s room.

Even after the positive test results for the resident came back, the person still was not relocated from the covid-19-negative unit for four more days.

“The risk for spread of the potentially fatal illness within a vulnerable population continued,” inspectors wrote.

Angelica Whiting, whose mother Cynthia Whiting was a Sagepoint resident who died after contracting covid-19, said Sagepoint initially told the family that her mother had pneumonia and was not tested for the coronavirus. Then the family was told Sagepoint had tested her and the results were negative. But at the hospital April 11, where she was rushed because of gastrointestinal bleeding, doctors said she tested positive.

“I’m not surprised,” Angelica Whiting said when told of the regulators’ findings. “I had a feeling they were not handling things properly.”

Regulators also found multiple instances of poor infection control, citing one example of a resident’s door left open even after the resident developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Staff did not always perform necessary hand hygiene protocols, including one social worker who did not wash their hands in between delivering meals, the report said.

Neither the administrator nor the director of nursing wore gloves or protective gowns in the main covid-19 unit on multiple occasions, the report found.

After residents contracted the virus, there were also issues with patient care, the report found. Nurses did not monitor patients for the potentially serious side effects of the anti-malaria medications that they used to treat the coronavirus, according to an interview that surveyors conducted with the director of nursing.

Sagepoint spokeswoman Joyce Riggs did not respond to requests for comment on the report, but said in a statement earlier this week that the facility did its best to sanitize rooms and moved residents who tested positive into separate units with dedicated staff. She said staffing was an issue because of the number of people who quit after the pandemic began.

The report underscored the concerns of nurses and nursing assistants who told The Washington Post that patients with covid-19 were often on the same wings as those who were negative, and that staff were asked to move between the wings. Employees also said that they were told not to wear personal protective equipment in March to avoid scaring residents.

Riggs denied that earlier this week, saying that the nursing home followed guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said on March 20 that only staff members working with patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus were required to wear masks. On April 2, the agency mandated that all employees wear masks in long-term-care facilities.

Stephanie Munson, whose mother Joyce Shorter was the nursing assistant at Sagepoint who died of covid-19, is now hospitalized at Charles Regional Medical Center with the disease. Munson’s father said he also tested positive.