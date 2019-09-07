BALTIMORE — A recent Baltimore police report says there are technological inefficiencies in the way the department handles data on sex assault investigations.

The department’s Annual Sexual Assault Investigations Data Report was recently filed in federal court. It’s required as part of the department’s compliance with a federal consent decree reached in 2017.

According to The Baltimore Sun , the report largely focused on the department’s inability to track data related to sex assaults, including “demographic information of both victims and suspects.”

The report says the department continues to struggle with paper-based reporting, data system silos and antiquated data systems.

It also outlines how the department is working to make improvements.

WBAL-TV reports police said out of 187 sexual assault forensic exam kits collected, 185 were submitted to the crime lab for analysis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.