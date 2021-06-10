“It’s funny,” Maher said. “My job is to reduce methane emissions and now I’ve quadrupled them.”
The report released Wednesday found that about 51,500 tons of methane leaked from the state’s landfills in 2017. That’s more than four times the amount the Department of the Environment reported and larger than any other source of methane pollution in Maryland. The group also found that Maryland underestimated the amount of carbon dioxide released from landfills.
The department agrees with the report’s findings and has corrected the mistakes, Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles said Wednesday.
“There’s human error, and just given the comprehensive nature of our economy-wide, statewide modeling and emissions inventories, there can be mistakes that are carried on,” Grumbles said.
The agency updated its website with revised data that set methane emission estimates even higher, at 58,000 tons. The report also prompted revisions going back to 2006.
Officials initially miscalculated by excluding five dumps, some of which stopped accepting waste but still emit gases, according to the report. They also miscalculated the rate at which methane breaks down at the landfill’s surface. The process called surface oxidation removes about 10% of methane, but the department applied a 90% reduction for years.
The miscalculation does place more weight on addressing landfill emissions, Grumbles said.
The group called for tighter regulations on monitoring and reducing landfill emissions, diverting more organic waste from landfills and creating financial incentives for composting facilities.
The department plans to reinvigorate plans to update landfill regulations with a stakeholders meeting on June 23.