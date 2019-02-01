WILMINGTON, Del. — A report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in Washington, D.C., says most Delawareans who receive food stamps may see a gap in benefits due to the government shutdown.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Delaware issued February SNAP benefits in January to the state’s 136,000 recipients to avoid shutdown-related benefit cuts.

The Tuesday report says 65 percent of Delawareans who receive those benefits will have at least 50 days between benefit payments if Delaware doesn’t change its March release schedule. Payments are normally about a month apart. A 2011 U.S. Department of Agriculture report says most benefits are spent within three weeks of receipt.

The state Department of Health and Social Services and food banks are partnering to offer food and help fill the gap.

