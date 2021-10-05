One reason for the quick recovery is that Hampton Roads’ hotel industry relies more on people taking vacation than it does on people attending large events, such as conventions, conferences and concerts.
ODU economists also told The Virginian-Pilot last year that visitors typically arrive by car instead of flying, a method of travel that fell out of favor for many during the pandemic. Virginia Beach is typically a 3 1/2-hour drive from Washington, five hours from Philadelphia and about seven hours from New York.
There is one exception, however. The Williamsburg hotel market has not done as well, according to the report. The COVID-19 pandemic had temporarily shut down attractions like Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. And Colonial Williamsburg was already experiencing a downturn in visits prior to the pandemic.