The agencies are the Department of Wildlife Resources, the Department of Conservation and the Marine Resources Commission.
“We can expect to build a more inclusive commonwealth and broader support for conservation only when our most visible environmental stewards look much more like the people they serve,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.
Northam directed his chief diversity officer to carry out various recommendations. They include better outreach to underrepresented communities and strategic planning to improve diversity.
The inspector general found that law enforcement staff at the Department of Wildlife Resources is 95% white, non-Hispanic and 94% are men. The Department of Conservation and Recreation has a law enforcement staff that is 96% white and 90% male. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission staff is 97% white and 98% male.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.