Whether to legalize casinos and other gambling issues are set to be heavily debated in the 2020 legislative session.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that legalizing online betting and allowing casino resorts in Bristol, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Danville and Richmond, would provide an overall yearly increase in state tax revenues by about $370 million.

The report also said the state’s horse racing industry would be hurt by the new casinos.

