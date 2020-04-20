Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak identified the victim as 2-year-old Harper Mitchell, who later died at the hospital. Rehak said additional charges were pending an autopsy report.
A search warrant said Byrd, Harper and her mother, Amanda Mitchell, lived together. While the trio were in a car, the warrant said Mitchell noticed something was wrong with the child and wanted to go to the hospital, but Byrd refused, became angry and punched Mitchell in the ear.
The abuse continued when they arrived home and later Mitchell told police Byrd choked her, forced a weapon into her mouth, and threatened to kill her and himself if Mitchell called the police, the warrant said.
Rehak declined to further comment on the case. Details surrounding Harper’s death weren’t immediately released.
It’s unclear whether Byrd had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Roanoke Times.