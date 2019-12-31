The 20-year-old driver told police he had mistakenly turned the wrong way on a one-way lane.

Hart, who the driver said was dressed in a security uniform, threatened to write a $250 ticket for the violation. But Hart said if the driver would send $50 via an electronic payment app, Hart would not write the ticket. The driver sent the money via the app and left the area to call police.

Hart was arrested later that night, police said. He’s been charged with impersonating a police officer, extortion and false imprisonment. He’s been released on bond.

Police haven’t determined how Hart obtained security company logos and a security uniform.

“He was driving a vehicle with those markings and wearing a security-type uniform but we have not confirmed that he, in fact, works for that company,” officer Rebecca Innocenti told WTOP-FM.

It’s unclear whether Hart had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

