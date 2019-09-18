ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland report says the state has had a six-month decline in the total number of opioid-related fatalities for the first time in at least a decade.

The Maryland Department of Health and Opioid Operational Command Center released its second quarter report on Tuesday.

In the first half of the year, the report says there were 1,182 total unintentional intoxication deaths in the state. The report says that’s an 11% decrease, compared to the same period in 2018.

Heroin-related deaths continued to decline, dropping nearly 15% through June, compared to the same time last year.

Prescription opioid-related deaths fell by 3.5% in the first six months of this year, compared to last.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.