More than half of those 16,000 were treated for “non-traumatic dental conditions” like tooth aches and loose teeth.
The majority of emergency room visits were by adult Medicaid recipients, who do not qualify for preventative dental coverage like children do.
Virginia has struggled to contain Medicaid costs, which have increasingly taken up a larger share of the state’s budget.
