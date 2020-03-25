Navy maintenance crews determined both Norfolk-based aircraft carriers’ sewage systems could require costly acid flushes, potentially regularly, to fix the problem, according to the report. Officials said they did not know how many times the treatments would be needed.
The Accountability Office report, requested by the Senate Armed Services Committee, found 150 other examples of maintenance problems across ships in the Navy’s fleet that could require more than $130 billion in maintenance.
“Existing policies and guidance have not ensured that new ships are reliable and can be sustained as planned,” the newspaper quoted the report as saying.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Virginian-Pilot.