BALTIMORE — Prosecutors are investigating a former chief of Baltimore’s social services agency after auditors questioned how public funds were awarded to a local nonprofit and a contractor.

The Baltimore Sun reports that state prosecutors are also reviewing whether Molly McGrath Tierney followed procedures in 2016 when placing two foster babies with the then-CEO of the Family League nonprofit.

Tierney resigned last year from the social services agency where she oversaw public assistance programs and investigated child abuse cases for about a decade. Earlier this year, state auditors issued a report questioning funds she awarded.

Charles Curlett is Tierney’s attorney. He told the newspaper his client followed all rules and regulations. He also says he and his client haven’t received any information about any review of foster children.

