ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal report says a train derailment last month near Washington appears to have been caused by heavy rains washing out the rocks supporting the track.

WTOP-FM cites a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report provided Monday on the freight train that derailed May 19 in Alexandria. There had been 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) of rain during thunderstorms over the 10 days before the derailment.

The train’s cars were sent off a bridge, but no one was hurt.

The report shows a 26-foot (8-meter) stretch of a curve under the CSX train that appeared to be largely unsupported. An overhead drone photograph shows what looks like a sinkhole under the concrete ties holding one of the rails where most of the 31 derailed cars left the tracks.

